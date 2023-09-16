NASA panel responds to controversial 1,000-year-old 'alien corpses'

NASA has unveiled the results of its comprehensive investigation into unexplained aerial phenomena (UAPs), formerly known as UFOs. This research signifies a significant shift in NASA's approach, transitioning from merely debunking sightings to giving more serious consideration to these occurrences.

During the briefing, unexpected questions arose about two allegedly "non-human" cadavers showcased in glass containers during an official presentation at Mexico's Congress. This development sparked excitement within the UFO enthusiast community.

These preserved specimens were reportedly unearthed in Cusco, Peru, and are believed to be approximately 1,000 years old. David Spergel, head of the NASA UAP study, commented on the matter, indicating that he had only encountered reports about the specimens on social media and lacked detailed information about their characteristics. He urged the Mexican government to provide access to these samples for the global scientific community, stressing the significance of data-driven investigations.

Dan Evans, an assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA, emphasised the need to shift from speculation and conspiracy theories toward scientific inquiry, stating, "Our primary goal today is to steer away from speculation and conspiracy theories and towards a scientific and rational approach, and this is achieved through rigorous data analysis."

Earlier this week, journalist and prominent UFO researcher Jaime Maussan testified under oath during the event in Mexico City. He asserted that nearly one-third of the DNA in these specimens was "unknown" and that they did not fit into the framework of "our terrestrial evolution," according to reports from Mexican media. Maussan declared before Mexican government officials and U.S. representatives that "These specimens are not part of our evolutionary history on Earth. They are not beings recovered from a UFO crash. Instead, they were found in diatom (algae) mines and subsequently became fossilised."

However, it's important to note that Maussan's credibility has previously been called into question. In 2015, he made a claim that a mummified body, purportedly that of an alien, discovered near Nazca in Peru, was later debunked as it was found to be a human child.

Regarding the recent discovery, Maussan stated that scientists from the Autonomous National University of Mexico conducted examinations of the specimens. He claimed that radiocarbon dating was employed to gather DNA evidence, and X-rays had revealed the presence of "eggs" within one of the specimens.

The disclosure left members of the Mexican Congress with mixed feelings. Some expressed "thoughts" and "concerns" about the discovery, indicating a desire to "continue discussing this matter."

