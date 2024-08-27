Nasscom appoints SAP Labs India MD Sindhu Gangadharan as chairperson

The National Association of Software and Service Companies, or Nasscom, has appointed SAP Labs India managing director, Sindhu Gangadharan, as its chairperson. She takes over the charge from Rajesh Nambiar who has been appointed Nasscom president-designate.

As per a report by Moneycontrol, Gangadharan, Nambiar and the Nasscom executive council will continue to drive a diverse set of priorities aimed at establishing India as one of the world’s leading technology ecosystems. Additionally, they will also focus on realigning the course of the technology sector to maximise growth — from leveraging technological potential to realising tangible impacts.

The official statement further added that the key priorities of the leadership include enhancing the focus on disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), positioning India as a global hub for digital talent, catalysing innovation, developing a favourable policy ecosystem and strengthening engineering R&D capabilities.

In a statement, Gangadharan said, “I am deeply honoured to assume the Office of the chairperson at Nasscom and excited to collaborate with some of the industry’s brightest minds to shape the future of India’s Techade. Nasscom has played a pivotal role in propelling India’s emergence as a global innovation leader. With our nation’s robust engineering R&D capabilities, innovative potential, and extensive digital talent pool, India is well-positioned to spearhead large-scale digital transformations that are sustainable and inclusive”.

Notably, Gangadharan is the first woman to lead SAP Labs India and holds an additional global role as the head of customer innovation services, SAP. Prior to this, she was also appointed as the chair for Nasscom GCC Council. She serves on the boards of Siemens India and Titan Company and is a member of the Steering Committee of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.