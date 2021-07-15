Netflix to add games on its platform for no extra charge

Online streaming giant Netflix has decided to make inroads into video games streaming. Netflix will offer video games on its streaming platform within the next year. Games will show as a new genre alongside current content just like documentary and stand-up specials. The US-based streaming giant does not plan to charge extra for this service.

Video games on its platform give Netflix an upper hand over its competitors like Walt Disney, AT&T, WarnerMedia, and Amazon.com as they have access to live sports but do not offer games. This upcoming feature also provides the online streaming platform a way to lure more customers as Apple does have an Arcade platform for gaming but it levies extra charges for gaming.

Also read: 25% of global requests for account info in Jul-Dec came from India: Twitter

Netflix not only aims to offer something its rivals do not have but also aims to market its existing shows using games. In order to materialise Netflix's vision to reach more users and give tough competition to its rivals, Mike Verdu will join as the vice president of game development and will report to Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters, Bloomberg reported.

Prior to this, he was in-charge of working with developers to bring games and other content on Oculus virtual-reality headsets. Before working with Facebook, Verdu also worked on famous mobile games at Electronic Arts like titles in the Sims, Plants vs Zombies, and Star Wars franchises. He also worked as a chief creative officer for Zynga from 2009 to 2012.

Netflix is additionally planning to hire for other game development related positions in the coming months.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal