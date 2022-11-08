Netflix to make a live-action film and animated series on Xbox's 'Gears of War' 

Netflix plans to make a film and animated series based on 'Gears of War,' one of the most popular Xbox video game franchises of all time.

The streaming behemoth teased the news on Twitter, announcing a collaboration with The Coalition to adapt the video game series for the platform. Details about the cast and crew, as well as the plot, are still unknown yet.

The announcement coincides with the 16th anniversary of the video game series; the original "Gears of War" game was released on November 7, 2006.

Netflix hinted that it might later produce more Gears of War-related stories.

One of the most popular franchises on Xbox, Gears of War made its debut in 2006 on the Xbox 360. The original trilogy explored the history of veteran Marcus Fenix, a Coalition soldier who joins forces with The Locust to fight an invading force.

Netflix has partnered with The Coalition, a Canadian video game developer that took over "Gears of War" when Microsoft acquired the series' license from its original creator Epic Games, for the live-action adaptations.

It featured the Locust Horde, a subterranean extraterrestrial civilization that annihilates humanity, and the macho squad of soldiers known as Delta Squad. The core members of the Delta Squad were Marcus Fenix, Dominic "Dom" Santiago, Augustus Cole, and Damon Baird. To deal with the Locust swarms, they used heavy weapons like guns, rocket launchers, and lancers, rifles with chainsaws attached.

As per Variety, there have been several attempts to adapt the series for the big screen. The rights to a film adaptation belonged to New Line Cinema in 2007, but nothing concrete happened.

The project was briefly associated with Scott Stuber in 2013, who is currently Netflix's head of original movies, but it was abandoned. The same thing happened in 2018 when Universal hired F Scott Frazier to write a screenplay for an adaptation that never got off the ground.

