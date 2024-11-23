Netflix to stream WWE Raw live starting from next year; all you need to know

Netflix is set to revolutionise sports entertainment by live-streaming WWE Raw starting January 2025. The iconic Monday night wrestling show, previously aired on traditional cable networks, will now reach a global audience through the streaming giant, marking a significant milestone for both WWE and Netflix. Fans can expect thrilling performances from WWE superstars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and many more.

As the countdown to January approaches, Netflix has launched a high-octane promotional campaign to build excitement for WWE Raw’s streaming debut. A teaser video featuring some of WWE’s biggest stars, including Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan, was released across social media platforms. The video offers glimpses of high-energy matches and promises surprises for the much-anticipated premiere episode.

WWE’s transition to Netflix signals an effort to expand its fan base, introducing the high-adrenaline world of professional wrestling to millions of Netflix subscribers globally. The move also highlights a growing trend of live sports entertainment shifting from traditional TV to digital platforms.

To commemorate this major change, WWE will host a special live event on January 6, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Fans will have the chance to attend this milestone celebration, with ticket sales expected to open soon. Although the official lineup for the event remains under wraps, insiders suggest it will feature appearances from top WWE talent and unexpected guests to attract both loyal fans and new viewers.

While WWE Raw’s weekly episodes will now stream live on Netflix, WWE’s extensive archive and exclusive events will continue to be available on Peacock, maintaining the company’s multi-platform strategy. For international fans, Netflix will provide access to live WWE Raw episodes, ensuring a global reach for the franchise.