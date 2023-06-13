Netflix venturing into live sports, reportedly preparing to stream inaugural Golf event

Netflix is reportedly in talks to venture into live sports streaming with its first-ever live-streamed sporting event. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company is exploring the creation of a celebrity-driven golf tournament in Las Vegas, featuring stars from popular sports content on streaming platforms such as "Drive to Survive" and "Full Swing." Although the discussions are in the early stages, a talent-focused golf tournament aligns well with Netflix's foray into sports streaming.

Streaming live sports presents significant challenges and high costs, and securing deals for prominent events has become increasingly competitive. Netflix previously attempted to acquire Formula 1 coverage from ESPN but was unsuccessful. Establishing credibility in live sports broadcasting is a gradual process, as demonstrated by ESPN's inaugural broadcast of a slow-pitch softball game and Yahoo's initial attempt with a London NFL game in the early hours of the American morning.

Netflix's own live-streaming track record is not flawless. In April, its live reunion show for "Love is Blind" encountered significant issues, leading the service to cancel the live aspect altogether. However, Netflix did successfully stream a Chris Rock comedy special without any glitches.

Although Netflix has expressed interest in live content since at least 2022, and has been signalling its interest in sports for years, the company has been waiting for the right opportunity to enter the sports streaming arena. It has already invested significantly in documentaries, which have achieved notable success. "Drive to Survive" is widely credited with popularizing Formula 1 in the United States, while "Full Swing" and "Break Point" have been well-received in the golf and tennis communities, respectively. Additionally, Netflix is set to release an NFL-themed series called "Quarterback" this summer.

A one-time golf tournament could serve as a test case for Netflix to demonstrate its ability to handle more complex live events, thereby garnering the trust of sports leagues and advertisers. It could also indicate the company's strategic direction, as Netflix has proven its capacity to generate interest in less popular sports through documentaries and behind-the-scenes content.

Netflix's sports strategy may involve highlighting lesser-known sports like underwater hockey and toe wrestling, rather than focusing solely on mainstream sports like NHL hockey and WWE. Such a diverse range of sports would provide ample content for Netflix to stream and create compelling intellectual properties.

