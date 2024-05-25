Netflix viewers streamed a staggering 90 billion hours in just six months; see top 10 list

Netflix viewers around the globe collectively spent a jaw-dropping 90 billion hours glued to the streaming giant's platform in the second half of 2023, according to the company's latest Engagement Report. This staggering figure underscores Netflix's continued dominance in the streaming landscape, fueled by a diverse library of captivating content ranging from blockbuster movies to critically acclaimed series.

Related Articles

The report, released today, provides a detailed glimpse into the viewing habits and preferences of Netflix subscribers from July to December 2023. The data reveals a healthy mix of both new releases and enduring favourites resonating with audiences.

Unsurprisingly, hit shows like "The Witcher" and global phenomenon "Squid Game" continued to draw massive viewership with the release of their latest seasons. Newcomers like the live-action adaptation of "ONE PIECE" stormed onto the scene, racking up an impressive 71.6 million views, making it the most-watched program during the period.

The report also highlights the growing appetite for international content, with titles from Germany ("Dear Child"), Spain ("A Perfect Story"), and Korea ("King the Land") all securing spots in the top 15 most-watched programs. This trend speaks to Netflix's commitment to delivering diverse storytelling that transcends geographical boundaries.

Interestingly, the data also reveals the enduring power of a strong catalogue. Older seasons of popular shows like "Suits" and "Young Sheldon" experienced a resurgence in popularity, likely fueled by the anticipation surrounding newer seasons.

Top 10 Most Watched Netflix Programs (July - December 2023):

ONE PIECE: Season 1 - 71,600,000 views

Dear Child: Limited Series - 52,500,000 views

Who is Erin Carter?: Limited Series - 50,100,000 views

Lupin: Part 3 - 49,700,000 views

The Witcher: Season 3 - 47,900,000 views

Sex Education: Season 4 - 46,300,000 views

Beckham: Limited Series - 43,900,000 views

CoComelon: Season 8 - 37,600,000 views

Virgin River: Season 5 - 35,800,000 views

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 - 35,700,000 views