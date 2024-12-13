New and improved calling features on WhatsApp are here just in time for the holidays; see details

WhatsApp, one of the world’s most popular messaging platforms, has announced a host of new calling features just in time for the holiday season. With over 2 billion calls made daily on the platform, these updates aim to make connecting even more seamless.

New Features for Enhanced Calling

1. Select Call Participants:

Users can now choose specific participants when starting a call from a group chat. This feature is perfect for planning surprise parties or organising gift exchanges without notifying the entire group.

2. Fun Video Effects:

Video calls just got more exciting with ten new effects, including options to add puppy ears, simulate an underwater environment, or hold a microphone for virtual karaoke sessions.

3. Improved Desktop Calling:

The desktop app’s calls tab now provides easy access to start a call, create call links, or dial numbers directly, ensuring a more streamlined experience for users who prefer larger screens.

4. Higher Quality Video Calls:

Both one-on-one and group video calls now offer better reliability and higher resolution, providing a clearer and more enjoyable calling experience across devices.

WhatsApp’s calling features have grown in popularity globally, and these updates further enhance the app’s usability for desktop and mobile users.

“We’ll continue making improvements to calling on WhatsApp so you can make the best quality, private calls from all around the world. Happy holidays!” the company said in its announcement.