New iOS 18 features for Indian iPhone users: Custom lock screens, multilingual Siri, and more

Apple's iOS 18 will bring a host of new features specifically designed for iPhone users in India. Apple has revealed some features that are tailored for the Indian user. The new features provide improved customisation, better communication tools, and language support.

Lock screen and contact posters

iOS 18 allows users to customize their lock screen time display with Indian numerals from 12 languages, including Arabic, Bangla, Devanagari, Gujarati, and Telugu. Users can also adjust the font color and weight to create unique Contact Posters.

New Contact Poster features on iOS 18

Live voicemail transcription and caller ID

The update introduces Live Voicemail Transcription in Indian English and support for Live Caller ID, making it easier to manage calls. Additionally, a new smart call history search and an improved phone keypad search and dialing experience are included.

Dual SIM control

A new SIM switch in the redesigned Control Center lets users quickly select which SIM to use, offering greater flexibility for dual SIM users.

Multilingual keyboard

iPhone 12 and later models now support typing phonetically with Latin characters in English and up to two additional Indian languages, providing a trilingual predictive typing experience. This feature is available in Messages, Notes, and other apps with keyboard access. The multilingual keyboard supports QuickPath and Emoji Prediction, with suggestions dynamically switching based on the language used in previous conversations. Supported languages include English, Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Alphabetical keyboard layouts

Alphabetical keyboard layouts are now available for 11 Indian languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, and Urdu. These layouts arrange keys alphabetically, with vowel and conjunct keys dynamically changing based on what the user types, simplifying the typing process.

Enhanced language search

Enhanced language search allows users to find words based on their accustomed spellings, regardless of the spelling style used in the content. This feature is available in Assamese, Bangla, Devanagari, and Gujarati.

Multilingual Siri

Siri now supports additional multilingual capabilities, allowing users to mix English with nine Indian languages, such as Bengali, Hindi, and Tamil. Users can perform tasks like setting alarms, getting directions, or checking the weather using a blend of English and a local language. Siri can also respond in Hindi to Hindi queries.

Translate app

iOS 18 includes support for Hindi in the Translate app, Safari webpages, and system-wide translation features, including apps like Notes.

Move to iOS app update

The Move to iOS app has received its biggest update yet, offering faster transfer times, improved reliability, and more options for transferring data with both wireless and wired connections. This makes switching to an iPhone smoother and more efficient than ever.