New WhatsApp Chat tabs feature spotted in iOS beta version; see how it will make users’ lives easy

WhatsApp is working on a new update that will introduce much-anticipated changes to the iOS version of the application. The same changes were also spotted on the Android version of the app in the month of July. The changes are not only aesthetic but will bring some level of organising within the WhatsApp chat list.

WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks all the latest features of the application that are present in the beta version, spotted this new update. In the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.17.1.77 update, the app gets a relatively new interface. Functionally, there’s one big change: the introduction of a new list of tabs. This will allow the segregation of messages in the WhatsApp inbox. Going by the screenshot provided in the report, we see four tabs: All, Unread, Personal, and Business.

As the name suggests, the messages that are unread can be found in the respective tab and the other bifurcation is between personal and business. This new feature could be of great help for active users of WhatsApp. The platform has not added a ‘Groups’ tab among these but it could also make for a great addition to the list of tabs.

The same feature was spotted on the beta version of the Android operating system. The update version 2.23.14.17 showed the same tabs as on the iOS version. The new feature being spotted on both operating systems indicates an imminent rollout even for the stable version of the app.

In the new beta version of the iOS application, WhatsApp has also introduced a few aesthetic changes. The blue hues within the iOS app have been replaced with green, which falls in line with WhatsApp’s overall theme. The tabs at the bottom also show the “You” option instead of “Settings”. While these design changes may go unnoticed by many, the inclusion of different categories of messages is sure to help users.



