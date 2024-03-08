Nikon buys maker of digital cinema cameras ‘Red’, famous for shooting many Hollywood productions

Japanese camera giant Nikon has made a significant move into the professional film industry with its acquisition of Red, the esteemed maker of digital movie cameras favoured by Hollywood elites. The deal, once finalised, will see Red become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nikon.

This strategic acquisition marks a notable addition to Nikon's portfolio, bridging the gap in the professional space where Red has long held sway. Despite Nikon's strong presence in the consumer and prosumer markets, it lacked the prestige and penetration enjoyed by Red in the realm of movie shooting. This acquisition is set to propel Nikon directly into the heart of Hollywood.

While the financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed, it's anticipated that Red's founder Jim Jannard and President Jarred Land will receive a substantial payout from Nikon.

In a statement, Nikon highlighted the mutual desire of both companies to meet customer needs and deliver exceptional user experiences. By combining Nikon's expertise in product development, reliability, image processing, and optical technology with Red's prowess in cinema cameras and unique image compression technology, both companies aim to develop distinctive products in the professional digital cinema camera market.

Nikon plans to leverage this acquisition to expand its presence in the fast-growing professional digital cinema camera market. The company envisions a future of innovative product development that pushes the boundaries of film and video production.

Acknowledging Red's industry-defining products and its contributions to the film industry, including its Academy Award, Nikon praised the company's commitment to innovation and image quality, which has earned accolades from directors and cinematographers worldwide.