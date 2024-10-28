Nikon India’s tech-forward approach: AI and innovation drive a new era of creative imaging

As imaging technology steps into a new era, Nikon India is not just keeping pace but setting standards. In an exclusive conversation with Tech Today, Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India, delves into the role of AI in redefining modern photography and videography, discussing how innovations like the Z6III’s intelligent autofocus and intuitive portrait features are shaping user experience. Kumar offers insights into Nikon’s strategy to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape, revealing how the company listens to user needs and anticipates trends.

PD: How does Nikon view the role of artificial intelligence in the evolution of imaging technology?

Sajjan Kumar: We, at Nikon recognize that artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising the imaging landscape. In our latest product range like the Nikon Z6III, Z f, Z 9 and Z 8, we have integrated AI-driven features to enhance both photography and videography. For instance, the Z6III boasts an AI-powered autofocus system that excels at detecting and tracking subjects with incredible precision, even in complex scenes. AI also plays a key role in features like Portrait Impression Balance and Skin Softening, allowing for more natural and flattering portraits without affecting the subjects' costume or facial hair respectively. AI-inherited features also play a pivotal role in drastically reducing the creators’ turn-around time. As AI continues to evolve, we are focused on pushing boundaries according to customers' needs, improve automation, and offer tools that enable content creators, videographers, and professional photographers to elevate their work.

PD: In a competitive market with rapidly changing camera trends, what strategies has Nikon adopted to stay relevant and cater to diverse user groups?

Sajjan Kumar: We maintain our competitive edge with rapidly changing camera trends by prioritising innovation and user feedback. To cater to the evolving demands of professionals, our newly launched Nikon Z6III brings the world’s first-ever partially stacked CMOS sensor and the world’s brightest Electronic View Finder (EVF). This new model inherits key features from our flagship mirrorless camera the Z9 and the ultimate hybrid camera the Z8, which include features like in-camera RAW and N-Log video capabilities, with enhanced autofocus and are powered by the advanced EXPEED 7 processor, delivering industry-leading performance.

Additionally, our significant investments in research and development have led to the introduction of cutting-edge technologies that distinguish our cameras from the competition and make them user-friendly. Through active engagement with professionals and a deep understanding of industry trends, we continuously refine our products to meet and surpass the demands of our valued customers ensuring they have the tools they need to achieve their creative vision.

PD: Can you share insights into the feedback Nikon has received on recent product launches, such as the Z6III?

Sajjan Kumar: Feedback on the Nikon Z6III has been overwhelmingly positive. Customers have praised the Z6III for its exceptional video performance, particularly its ability to shoot in-camera N-RAW, N-Log videos without the need for an external device. The Z6III is the only camera in its segment which offers the highest video resolution of 6K60p making it an ideal choice for today’s videographers, cinematographers, and content creators. For the first time in the Nikon line-up, the Z6III offers the highest frame rate of 240fps in Full HD video, which is a great feature for shooting those amazing slow-motion videos.

The Z6III users also appreciate the AI-driven autofocus system, which has proven effective in fast-paced environments, such as wedding, wildlife videography and Photography. Overall, the Z6III has received accolades for its versatility and advanced features, reinforcing Nikon's reputation in the market.

At Nikon, we hold our customers in high regard and are committed to delivering products that align with their needs. The positive feedback on the Z6III not only reflects its innovative design but also inspires us to continue creating solutions that resonate with the expectations and preferences of our diverse customer base.

PD: How is Nikon adjusting its product lineup to cater to photography enthusiasts and social media influencers?

Sajjan Kumar: Nikon recognises the influence of social media creators and photography enthusiasts, particularly among younger audiences, and offers a diverse product lineup to meet their needs. This includes a wide range of advanced mirrorless cameras and NIKKOR Z lenses, designed to suit different skill levels, creative goals, and budgets. Whether someone is a beginner or a seasoned professional, Nikon provides cameras and lenses that cater to their specific requirements.

For modern content creators, Nikon has expanded its full-frame mirrorless lineup with models like the Nikon Z6III, optimised for exceptional video performance. Additionally, the retro-styled Nikon Z f combines a classic design with advanced stabilisation, making it perfect for creators who value both aesthetics and functionality. The Nikon Z 8, with its 8K video capability in a compact body, offers versatility for content creation, while the flagship Nikon Z 9 provides unmatched in-camera 8K RAW video and a 45.7MP resolution for professionals seeking top-tier performance.

Nikon also caters to a broader range of creators with its crop-sensor mirrorless cameras, such as the Nikon Z fc, Z 30, and Z 50. The Nikon Z fc combines retro style with modern technology, making it ideal for influencers and creators who prioritise design and portability. The Nikon Z 30 is tailored for vloggers and content creators, offering 4K video, compact build perfect for on-the-go shooting. The Nikon Z 50 delivers excellent video quality and fast autofocus in a compact design, appealing to both enthusiasts and creators who need a versatile camera for both photography and video.

With this comprehensive lineup, Nikon ensures that creators—whether focusing on photography, videography, or social media content—have the right tools to produce high-quality, impactful content

PD: With the festive season approaching, what initiatives does Nikon India have in place to engage with customers during this period?

Sajjan Kumar: Festive seasons are a time of joy, togetherness, and celebration—moments we cherish for a lifetime. At Nikon India, we understand the importance of capturing these special memories, which is why this festive season, we’ve launched exciting initiatives that align with the cultural heart of India’s grand celebrations, including Durga Puja, Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Diwali. Our festive campaigns such as 'Click Onam,' 'Amaar Pujo with Nikon,' and ‘Diwali Candids’ aim to evoke the spirit of festivity and encourage families to preserve their most precious moments with Nikon cameras.

In addition, we are also excited to announce the fourth season of our flagship contest, the Wedding Film Awards, which invites videographers to showcase their best work. This initiative not only highlights the creativity of our community but also emphasises the significance of capturing life’s most cherished celebrations.

To make these moments even more accessible, we’re offering exclusive promotions and discounts on our top-tier models like the Z6III and Z9, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to celebrate with the finest tools for videography & photography. We’re also bringing the Nikon experience closer to our customers through immersive events, where they can explore, test, and connect with our latest offerings. This festive season, Nikon is not just about capturing images but about embracing the emotions and stories behind them.