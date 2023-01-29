No cars welcomed in Amsterdam’s cool new underwater parking garage

The city of Amsterdam is renowned for its bicycle culture, but the city is taking it to the next level with the unveiling of an underwater parking garage, only for bicycles. The four-year, $65 million project, is open now and can fit up to 7,000 bicycles, making it the largest of its kind in the world.

The garage is part of a larger project to make the city more bike-friendly. Amsterdam is already known for its extensive network of bike lanes and its encouragement of cycling as a form of transportation, but the city is now taking it even further with the underwater garage.

The garage is located near Amsterdam's Central Station and is designed to accommodate bicycles in an environmentally friendly way. The garage is made out of concrete and is designed to be waterproof, allowing for the storage of bicycles in an area that will not be affected by the tide or weather. This parking facility is also connected underground with the Amsterdam Central Station for easy access.

Een kijkje in de nieuwe (en grootste) fietsenstalling van onze stad! 🚲 Deze is vandaag geopend en ligt aan de centrumkant van het Centraal Station.



↔️In totaal is hier ruimte voor 7.000 fietsen.



📅Op 28 januari vieren we de vernieuwing van het Stationseiland. Ben jij er bij?🎉 pic.twitter.com/HIvJ9NelTf January 25, 2023

The garage is also designed to make it easier for cyclists to access their bicycles. There are several entrances and exits to the garage, and cyclists will enter and exit the facility via one of the many entry points.

Entrance to the new underwater bike parking at Amsterdam Central Station

In terms of pricing, you can park your bicycle for free for the first 24 hours, then it's €1.35 (Rs 120) for each additional day. To access the garage you’d need either an OV-chipkaart (Dutch transport card) or a Fietstag (bicycle tag) fitted to your bike.

The facility is also designed to be secure, with CCTV cameras and electronic locks to ensure that bicycles remain safe. The garage is also equipped with an alarm system to alert authorities if there is any suspicious activity.

The new underwater parking garage is a major step forward for Amsterdam’s bike culture. The city is already considered one of the most bike-friendly cities in the world, and the construction of this garage will only add to that reputation. With the ability to store up to 7,000 bicycles, the facility will make it even easier for Amsterdam’s residents to take advantage of the city’s bicycle culture.

Also Read: Mercedes beats Tesla in self-driving, becomes first certified Level-3 autonomous car company in US