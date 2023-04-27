No dried mango, onion chips: After layoffs, Google cuts perks for remaining employees

Google is one of the few tech giants that has taken some extreme measures to reign in costs and look lean and strong in the eyes of the investor. However, it might not be enough. According to an article in The Atlantic, Google's cost-cutting measures have led to the elimination of some of its famous perks, including fitness classes, massages, and company-sponsored micro-kitchens.

Google's Chief Financial Officer, Ruth Porat, announced the rollbacks in a company-wide email last month. These perks have long been an essential part of Google's culture, even in an industry that is flush with nap pods and coffee bars. However, the company is now facing a crisis due to the explosion of ChatGPT and artificial intelligence, which has allegedly led to a "code red" moment for Google.

Google employees are also experiencing another problem. "They took away the dried mango," said a project manager at Google's San Francisco office. Workers are seeing less of long-cherished food items, including Maui-onion chips and fun-size bags of M&Ms.

So is this the end of the iconic Google perks?

Google is definitely cutting corners and it may be even working out well for them. Google parent Alphabet reported a 28 per cent growth in Cloud segment revenues for the March quarter on year-on-year basis. But its not the end of the world for the remaining Google employees.

According to the report, Google Spokesperson Ryan Lamont has confirmed that Google's food perks may be eliminated in favour of financial needs, but Google will continue to invest in its perks. This will continue to give the tech giant an edge over its competition.

"As we've consistently said, we set a high bar for industry-leading perks, benefits and office amenities, and will continue that into the future," Lamont said.

The elimination of these perks comes when the whole of Silicon Valley is grappling with historic inflation, a bank crash, and the worst mass layoffs in the companies history. Google fired 12,000 employees in January including 450 employees in India. Amazon has laid off around 27,000 employees and Meta has fired around 21,000 employees.

