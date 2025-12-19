No more 'hashtag stuffing': Instagram limits hashtag usage to just 5 per Reel and post

Instagram has officially introduced a restrictive cap on the number of hashtags allowed per post and Reel, reducing the maximum limit from 30 to just 5. The move, announced today via the platform's @Creators account, represents a significant shift in how the Meta-owned company intends for users to categorise and share their content.

Advertisement

The decision is primarily aimed at improving content discovery and the overall user experience by discouraging "hashtag stuffing." This is the long-standing practice of adding dozens of generic tags in an attempt to game the algorithm. Instagram has clarified that using fewer, highly targeted hashtags is far more effective for reaching relevant audiences than spamming broad terms like #explore or #reels. The platform now claims these generic tags can actually hinder a post's performance.

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, has recently reiterated that hashtags are no longer the primary driver of reach. Instead, the platform’s sophisticated AI and recommendation systems now prioritise signals such as caption keywords, on-screen text, and visual content. By enforcing a five-tag limit, Instagram is pushing creators to be more intentional. Tags should be used as organisational labels for specific niches rather than as a tool for artificial amplification.

Advertisement

For creators and brands, this change necessitates a strategy refresh. Niche and community-based tags are expected to become more valuable as the algorithm moves further towards interest-based discovery. The update follows a testing phase where some users saw limits as low as three tags, confirming that the era of exhaustive hashtag lists has officially come to an end. This "quality over quantity" approach brings Instagram in line with other platforms, such as TikTok (not available in India), which have already implemented similar constraints to foster a cleaner and more relevant social ecosystem.