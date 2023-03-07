No need for coding experience? Microsoft combines ChatGPT-like AI with tools to make apps



Microsoft has integrated the AI technology behind ChatGPT with another of its popular tools called Power Platform. This comes weeks after Microsoft decided to integrate AI with its search engine Bing. The new development will allow Power Platform users to develop applications with little or no coding experience. Additionally, they will be able to integrate artificial intelligence into their products.

The new approach with generative AI technology will help automate workflows, gather and analyze data, and create email campaigns. Power Virtual Agent, a tool for businesses to build chatbots, can now connect to internal company resources to generate summaries of weekly reports and customer queries.

Another tool called AI Builder has also been updated with generative AI. AI Builder is a tool that lets businesses automate workflows. The company has launched a new version of its business management platform, Dynamics 365 Copilot, which integrates AI to automate certain tasks.

Microsoft's Chief Executive, Satya Nadella, is set to host an event on March 16 to discuss "reinventing productivity with AI." While the company has announced AI updates for its popular Windows operating system and search engine Bing, it has not yet done so for its Office productivity suite, which includes Word and Excel.

How will these AI updates help users?

Microsoft cited a recent survey on business trends, claiming that nearly 9 out of 10 workers hope to use AI to reduce repetitive tasks in their jobs. The software giant has claimed that with Dynamics 365 Copilot, organizations will give their workers AI tools that are built for sales, service, marketing, operations and supply chain roles. Microsoft claims eventually AI will allow everyone to spend more time on the best parts of their jobs and less time on mundane tasks.

