No OnePlus 16 for India? Brand may rethink global strategy amid Oppo restructuring

OnePlus is currently revamping its global strategy across product launches, operations, and business priorities as it looks to streamline its smartphone portfolio with its parent company, Oppo. Amid restructuring plans, OnePlus is reported to skip the launch of its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 16, in India.

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Last week, OnePlus announced that it will be exiting certain global markets, including North America and European markets. However, it assured Indian consumers that it will remain a strategic priority and that its operations in the country will be unaffected.

OnePlus 16 launch in India

According to tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata), OnePlus 16 may not launch in India, and it is expected to be a China-exclusive smartphone. However, the brand has not made an official statement regarding the launch, but it may announce it in the coming weeks.

If the claims are accurate, OnePlus may withdraw its flagship series from India altogether. Despite its assurances that its India operations remain unchanged, the Oppo restructuring may have implications for future device launches over the coming months and into 2027.

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On the other hand, OnePlus is strengthening its mid-range smartphone segment with the new N series models. The company has also teased the launch of the OnePlus N6x in the affordable segment.

On the other hand, Oppo may also skip the Find X10 Ultra launch in India. However, we can expect the launch of the OPPO Find X10, Find X10 Pro and Find X10 Pro Max in the country.

OnePlus India plans

As per a community note, OnePlus is transitioning its software from Oxygen OS to Colour OS with the upcoming Android 17 update. The company said that the transition is intended to speed up software updates by using a unified software platform and improve software quality through shared development and testing.