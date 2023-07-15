Noise unveils smartwatch for women NoiseFit Diva; see specs, price, availability

Noise has launched NoiseFit Diva, a smartwatch designed exclusively for women. The smartwatch boasts a metallic and glossy dial finish, exuding a sense of sophistication and refinement. It has an AMOLED display with Always-on Display (AoD) technology. The diamond-cut dial further enhances the watch's design aesthetics, catering to the discerning tastes of women who appreciate the finer details. The NoiseFit Diva will be available exclusively in black on Amazon and gonoise.com, priced at Rs 2,999.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, shared his excitement about the launch. "The NoiseFit Diva is meticulously crafted for the modern, goal-driven women who strive for excellence while embracing their individual style. This smartwatch seamlessly harmonises fashion and technology, and effortlessly enhances one's style which makes it the ultimate style companion for women,” Khatri said.

The NoiseFit Diva features Bluetooth calling and Noise Buzz. Users can access recent call logs and save up to 10 contacts. The 1.1" AMOLED display with AoD offers a high resolution, ensuring a sharper and clearer viewing experience. Additionally, the smartwatch features an AI voice assistant that seamlessly connects with the user's smartphone assistant, compatible with Siri and Google.

The smartwatch offers a range of productivity and health monitoring functionalities. The battery can last up to 4 days on a single charge, making it ideal for women who are constantly on the move. Furthermore, the smartwatch boasts IP67 water and dust resistance, ensuring durability in various environments.

The Noise Health Suite, incorporated into the smartwatch, provides users with wellness features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring, stress measurement, breath practice, and a female cycle tracker. The NoiseFit Diva also includes a Productivity Suite, enabling users to access daily reminders, weather forecasts, and an in-built calendar. With over 100+ sports modes and 100+ watch faces, the NoiseFit Diva offers versatility and personalisation. For enhanced productivity, users can pair the smartwatch with the NoiseFit Focus App.

