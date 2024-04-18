scorecardresearch
Business Today
US govt reacts after Elon Musk calls India's exclusion from UNSC 'absurd'

US govt reacts after Elon Musk calls India's exclusion from UNSC 'absurd'

In some of his posts on X (Twitter), Musk not only criticised the lack of a seat for India, the most populous country on Earth, but also highlighted the underrepresentation of Africa

Elon Musk Elon Musk

The issue of India not having a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has once again come into the spotlight. At a press briefing the US govt spokesperson addressed the question of India not having a seat on UNSC. This comes months after Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the exclusion of India "absurd."

During a recent press briefing, the US State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel addressed inquiries about Musk's statement and the broader US stance on UN reforms. Patel reiterated previous sentiments from US leadership, affirming support for changes at the United Nations that would include reforms to the Security Council. He noted, "We certainly support reforms to the UN institution, including the Security Council, to make it reflective of the 21st-century world that we live in." However, Patel did not provide specifics on the steps the US would advocate for.

In his social media posts, Musk not only criticised the lack of a seat for India, the most populous country on Earth, but also highlighted the underrepresentation of Africa. He argued that these regions should be included as permanent members of the UNSC to correct what he views as a significant oversight.

In an earlier post on X (formerly Twitter) Elon Musk said that, "At some point, there needs to be a revision of the UN bodies. Problem is that those with excess power don’t want to give it up."

He further added, "India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd."

The topic has also become a political issue within India itself. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently governing India, has vowed to pursue a permanent seat at the UNSC as part of its election manifesto, indicating the importance of this issue in domestic as well as international politics. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed optimism about increasing global support for India's inclusion, emphasising that while international recognition is growing, obtaining such a seat involves navigating complex global relations.

With input from agencies.

Published on: Apr 18, 2024, 8:27 AM IST
