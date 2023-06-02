Not self-driving cars! Infosys' Narayana Murthy believes THIS is how India should use AI

In an interview with Business Today’s Editor Sourav Majumdar at the Tech Today Congress, NR Narayana Murthy, the iconic co-founder of Infosys, shared his perspective on the strategic use of artificial intelligence (AI) in India. Murthy emphasised the importance of employing AI in a judicious and assistive manner rather than focusing on gimmicky applications. According to him, AI can bring substantial benefits to various sectors and contribute to the overall development of the nation.

Murthy has been a vocal advocate for leveraging technology to drive progress and improve society. He has consistently emphasised the need for using any technology, including AI, to augment human capabilities rather than replace them. In his view, when technology serves as an assistant, it enhances the abilities of individuals and organisations, leading to continuous improvement.

One area where Murthy believes AI can make a significant impact is food and agriculture. By employing AI, India can potentially revolutionise its agricultural practices and achieve optimal crop growth with minimal resources. The implementation of expert systems and AI-driven solutions can empower farmers to make informed decisions, improve productivity, and enhance the quality of their yields. This would not only contribute to food security but also uplift the livelihoods of millions of farmers across the country.

Another critical issue highlighted by Murthy is the need to address India's population growth. As the world's most populous country, India faces unique challenges associated with overpopulation. Murthy suggests that AI could play a role in incentivising couples to limit the size of their families. While the specifics of such an approach would require further exploration, Murthy's suggestion highlights the potential of AI to address complex social issues by offering innovative solutions.

Contrary to popular trends and expectations, Murthy does not consider autonomous cars to be a priority for India. Instead, he urges a focus on improving public governance, reducing corruption, and enhancing agricultural productivity. By directing efforts and resources towards these fundamental challenges, India can lay a stronger foundation for sustainable development and economic growth.

“I don't think we need to use AI in autonomous cars. It shouldn't be our priority. Improving public governance, reducing corruption, improving agricultural productivity, water availability should be a priority,” he said.

Enhancing public governance through the strategic use of AI can lead to more efficient and transparent systems, ensuring the equitable distribution of resources and opportunities. By leveraging AI in governance, India can streamline processes, automate routine tasks, and minimise corruption, thereby creating a more accountable and effective administration.

Furthermore, Murthy emphasises the importance of addressing agricultural productivity and water availability. AI-powered solutions can assist farmers in optimising water usage, managing soil health, and predicting crop diseases. These applications of AI in agriculture can significantly improve yields, reduce waste, and ensure the sustainable use of resources, contributing to both food security and environmental conservation.

Murthy's emphasis on using AI as an assistive tool rather than a standalone solution underscores the importance of aligning technology with human needs and aspirations.

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment