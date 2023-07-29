'Not sure if it’s going to come together': Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk cage fight unlikely to happen

Fans who were eagerly looking forward to witnessing a billionaire brawl between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk may have to put their dreams on hold. Exclusive audio obtained by Reuters sheds light on the situation, revealing that Zuckerberg has expressed uncertainty about the highly anticipated cage match.

During a company town hall meeting, where Meta employees were discussing the progress of their newly-launched Twitter competitor, Threads, the surprisingly physically fit Zuckerberg mentioned that he's unsure if the face-off with Musk will materialise. Although he did not outright declare the match as cancelled, his remarks suggest that the odds of it taking place are dwindling. “Not sure if it's going to come together," Zuckerberg was heard saying.

The grand spectacle was planned to be a glitzy event held in Las Vegas, with the two billionaires playfully teasing about the potential date and venue for weeks. Zuckerberg appeared genuinely serious about the fight from the beginning, and after much cajoling, Musk, known for his fondness of the letter "X," finally conceded. In response to Zuckerberg's enthusiasm, Musk even shared details of his signature move, called "the walrus," where he humorously claimed he would lay on top of his opponent and do nothing.

Zuckerberg, reportedly well-prepared for the challenge according to trainer and MMA legend Alex Volkanovski, seemed genuinely eager to take on Musk. On the other hand, Musk engaged in some form of training by accepting an offer from UFC champion Georges St-Pierre and engaging in sparring sessions with podcaster Lex Fridman.

While the match seemed like an exciting spectacle for both tech enthusiasts and sports fans alike, the recent developments suggest that it might not become a reality. Musk has yet to issue a response to Zuckerberg's comments, but given the Meta CEO's growing interest in jiu-jitsu, Musk might feel somewhat relieved about the potential fight being in jeopardy.

UFC president Dana White also expressed interest in the event, stating that the organisation was ready to provide assistance. However, with the uncertainty surrounding the matchup, it remains unclear if the billionaire cage match will ever come to fruition.

