Nothing CMF Phone 1 launch today: Expected price, specifications, design, other details

Nothing is going to start a new chapter in smartphones today with the launch of the CMF Phone 1. The new device is the first in the line-up of affordable smartphone devices by Nothing. The company plans to tap into the hyper-competitive mid-range segment with the Phone 1. The USP of the device will continue to be the design with Nothing’s unique take on Android.

The Nothing CMF Phone 1 will launch today and it will be streamed via the company’s official website and YouTube channel. The launch details including the price and availability will be part of Nothing’s Quarterly Update. It will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Leaked price

We know Nothing will be pricing the CMF Phone 1 extremely competitively as it debuts in the new mid-range segment. The device will be on sale on Flipkart and it accidentally revealed the pricing of the CMF Phone 1 ahead of the official launch. Prior to the leak, it was believed the CMF Phone 1 will be priced just under Rs 20,000. However, the new leak shows, the company is serious about the new device due to the aggressive pricing. A user on X, @himawanth8 came across a small ad for the device showing the price of Rs 14,999. The ad banner also reveals that the phone will go on sale/pre-order from July 12 at 12 PM. The listed price shown in the ad is Rs 17,999 which could be the true price of the device. Nothing is expected to give the first batch of buyers benefits of the discount.

CMF Phone 1 Design

Nothing has already officially unveiled the design of its first CMF smartphone. The new device gets some fresh design elements and some customisation options.



The CMF Phone 1 will be available in four colours:

Black (textured case)

Orange (vegan leather finish)

Light Green (textured case)

Blue (vegan leather finish)

One of the standout features of the CMF Phone 1 is its focus on customisation. Users can switch cases to different colours or materials, and various accessories can be attached. The company has shared images showing accessories like a carrying strap and a kickstand for hands-free use. It is not yet confirmed if these accessories will be included in the box or sold separately.

CMF Phone 1 specifications



The CMF Phone 1 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM (plus an additional 8GB RAM booster). The phone will feature a Super AMOLED display and a dual-lens camera setup on the rear. One of the cameras is a 50MP Sony lens, promising high-quality photography.