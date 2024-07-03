Nothing reveals design of CMF Phone 1, a device which is bringing back some old world charm too

CMF a sub-brand of the London-based tech company Nothing has finally revealed the design of its first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1. This new device aims to bring a fresh approach to smartphone design and functionality, especially in the mid-range segment.

The CMF Phone 1 will be available in four colours: Black, Orange, Light Green, and Blue. The Black and Light Green variants feature a textured case, while the Blue and Orange models come with a vegan leather finish.

Related Articles

While the overall design of the phone is modern, there are a few elements that can evoke the feeling of nostalgia as well.



The CMF Phone 1 will be big on customisation and accessories. Users can change cases to different colours or materials and attach various accessories. In the image shared by the company, we see different kinds of accessories like a strap for easy carrying and a kickstand for hands-free use.

Nothing hasn't confirmed if the accessories for the device will be paired in the box, with the device, or if it will be sold separately.

CMF Phone 1 camera module

CMF Phone 1 Specifications and expected price

The CMF Phone 1 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset which will be paired with 8GB RAM (excluding 8GB RAM booster). The phone will come with a SuperAMOLED display. The Phone 1 will come with a dual-lens camera setup on the rear panel. One of the phone's camera is a 50MP Sony lens. The new phone will be priced aggressively and is expected to start at a price point under Rs 20,000.

CMF Phone 1 launch details

The CMF Phone 1 will be officially launched on July 8, with the event live-streamed at cmf.tech. Alongside the phone, CMF will unveil the Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2, expanding their product line.