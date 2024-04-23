Nothing data breach: Company says it is an old vulnerability that has resurfaced now

Nothing customers’ data was spotted online. Several Nothing Community profiles were seen on a file on a text file-sharing website, according to a report by Android Authority. To this, Nothing told Tech Today that the company saw a data breach back in 2022 but it was fixed then and there. This data has resurfaced on the internet we don’t know why.

Nothing told Business Today that the breach was patched back in 2022. The spokeperson said, “In December 2022, Nothing discovered a vulnerability, which impacted email addresses belonging to community members at the time. No names, personal addresses, passwords, or payment information were compromised. Upon this discovery nearly a year and half ago, Nothing took immediate action to remedy the situation and bolster its security features."

The Android Authority report claims that personal data including emails, and public information like usernames, display names, join dates, comment counts, last-seen information, forum profile permissions, and more are visible on this website. However, no passwords were seen on the site. This data appeared to be from 2022 and affected around 2,250 Nothing Community profiles, including some of the Community managers.

As per the report, this could have been a result of an exposed API or it could be an export file from Nothing Community’s forum management software.

Nothing Integrates ChatGPT in its products

For the unversed, Nothing has become the first smartphone company to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The latest software update, Nothing OS 2.5.5, introduces significant upgrades including integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT, camera enhancements, and various bug fixes.

With the integration of ChatGPT, users can access the ChatGPT widget directly from the home screen for quick and convenient interactions. Additionally, users can swiftly copy and paste screenshots and clipboard text into new conversations within the ChatGPT app. However, users are required to download the ChatGPT app separately prior to utilising these features.

The company has also launched Ear and Ear (a) earbuds with ChatGPT integration starting at Rs 5,999.

