Business Today
Nothing launches a new phone that shines in the dark, even when battery is dead; check price in India

Nothing has launched the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition, a glow-in-the-dark smartphone co-created with its fan community. This limited edition marks a unique collaboration, showcasing a phosphorescent design inspired by fireflies.

Nothing has unveiled the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition, a limited glow-in-the-dark version of its latest smartphone, designed in collaboration with its fan community. This marks Nothing's first attempt at co-creating a product with its users, aiming to bridge the gap between the company and its community.

The "Community Edition Project" saw participation from over 900 entries across 47 countries, resulting in four winners who worked directly with Nothing's teams in London. These winners contributed to every stage of development, from hardware design to marketing.

The Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition features a phosphorescent back that emits a soft green glow in the dark, inspired by fireflies. The glow effect is created using a special material that absorbs daylight, releasing the glow without needing any battery power.

In the hardware design phase, designers Astrid Vanhuyse and Kenta Akasaki collaborated with Nothing’s team to integrate the glow-in-the-dark feature while maintaining the brand’s aesthetic. Designer Andrés Mateos extended the wallpaper collection to six, using AI tools for creation. Ian Henry Simmonds developed the packaging design with reflective elements that glow in the dark. Sonya Palma led the marketing campaign titled "Find your light. Capture your light," focusing on personal empowerment.

The Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition will be available exclusively for Nothing community members at ₹29,999 for the 12+256GB model. Only 1,000 units are being produced globally, with priority access for community members on 12 November. Details for purchasing will be available through the Nothing community platform, and an offline release event is also planned for fans.

Published on: Oct 30, 2024, 5:22 PM IST
