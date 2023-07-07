Nothing Phone (2) India price leaked online, ahead of launch on July 11

Nothing Phone (2) is set to launch globally on July 11. Ahead of the official launch details like India price, camera, display and more have been tipped online. Nothing has confirmed that the smartphone is “Made in India” and will come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The smartphone is now available for pre-order on Flipkart.

Nothing Phone (2) expected India price

As per tipster Kamila Wojciechowska, Nothing Phone (2) is likely to be launched at a starting price of Rs 42,000 or 43,000 in India. With this price bracket, Nothing Phone (2) will compete against the likes of Pixel 7a and OnePlus 11R.

Nothing has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be available in black and white colour options.

Nothing Phone (2) expected specifications

Nothing Phone (2) will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and might offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will run on Nothing OS 2.0 out of the box.

For photography, tipster Kamila Wojciechowska, the smartphone will feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera sensor that supports optical image stabilization (OIS) and in-sensor zoom, the same as OnePlus 11. Nothing Phone (2) is expected to come with a 16MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone will house a 4,700 mAh battery. Nothing has been confirmed that the smartphone will receive three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

In an exclusive interview with Tech Today, Nothing CEO Carl Pei stated that India is an important strategic market for the brand. He stated, “The Indian market will be really important. Right now, the macroeconomics is not good globally, but still in India, we don't feel a recession. The economy is still growing, there's a lot of young population, which is very tech-savvy.”

Pei revealed that Nothing will ramp up its plans to get some market share before Apple gets “too dominant”.

He also acknowledged that the brand's initial focus was on tapping into the Indian market and selling products. However, he highlighted the subsequent shift towards local manufacturing and now envisions India as a hub for exporting products.

