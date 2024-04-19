Nothing Phone (2) receives major software update: ChatGPT integration and enhanced camera features

Nothing, the tech company founded by Carl Pei, has announced a substantial update to its Nothing Phone series, enhancing user experience with cutting-edge features and improvements. The latest software update, Nothing OS 2.5.5, introduces significant upgrades including integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT, camera enhancements, and various bug fixes.

The Nothing Phone (2a) recently received the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update, featuring improvements to the camera system, bug fixes, and the latest April security patch. Now, the update is rolling out to the Nothing Phone (2), bringing added integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT alongside a plethora of bug fixes and camera app enhancements.

One of the key highlights of the update is the integration of ChatGPT, which allows users to access the ChatGPT widget directly from the home screen for quick and convenient interactions. Additionally, users can swiftly copy and paste screenshots and clipboard text into new conversations within the ChatGPT app, enhancing productivity and communication. However, users are required to download the ChatGPT app separately prior to utilising these features.

Furthermore, Nothing OS 2.5.5 with ChatGPT integration is set to be available for the Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2a) later this month, expanding the reach of this innovative feature. Moreover, Nothing has announced plans to integrate ChatGPT into its newly launched Ear and Ear (a) earbuds, with availability expected across all Nothing and CMF products in June.

In addition to ChatGPT integration, Nothing OS 2.5.5 introduces the Ultra XDR mode to the camera app, enhancing photography capabilities. Users can now switch between HDR modes in Photo and Portrait modes for improved image quality. Other notable additions include the Ring Mode option in Quick Settings for streamlined sound management, a RAM Booster feature for optimised performance, and new widgets for recording and monitoring battery usage.

The update also brings enhancements to system stability, NFC functionality, and Wi-Fi connectivity, alongside optimisations to volume settings and various bug fixes, ensuring a smoother and more reliable user experience.