Nothing Phone 2a Plus launch today: Features, expected price, other details

Nothing Phone 2a Plus will launch today. The Phone 2a debuted only a few months ago, so it's interesting to see what new features the 2a Plus will bring so soon after. So far, the company has shared some important details about the device including the chipset, camera and more.



When and where to watch

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus launch event is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST. The event can be live streamed via their YouTube channel starting at 2:30 PM IST.



Expected features

Leaks and teasers suggest that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will not feature a larger display, as the Plus moniker typically implies. Instead, the focus seems to be on performance enhancements and other improvements. Here are the expected upgrades:



Chipset: The Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 7350 SoC, as confirmed by the company.



Front Camera: Upgraded to a 50MP shooter, while the rear sensors remain the same.



Battery and Charging: Maintains the 5,000mAh battery but adds support for 50W charging speed.



Design: The unique Glyph interface and LED design are expected to make a comeback but they will be limited, as seen on the 2a.



Despite these enhancements, the screen size is likely to remain the same at 6.7 inches, similar to the Phone 2a.



Pricing in India

With these upgrades, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is expected to be priced Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 more than the Phone 2a, placing it around Rs 25,000 in the Indian market. More details of the Phone 2a Plus will be revealed later today.

