scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Nothing Phone 2a Plus launch today: Features, expected price, other details

Feedback

Nothing Phone 2a Plus launch today: Features, expected price, other details

The much-anticipated launch of Nothing Phone 2a Plus is set for July 31. Discover the new features and pricing details ahead of the event.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 2a Plus will launch today. The Phone 2a debuted only a few months ago, so it's interesting to see what new features the 2a Plus will bring so soon after. So far, the company has shared some important details about the device including the chipset, camera and more. 

When and where to watch
The Nothing Phone 2a Plus launch event is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST. The event can be live streamed via their YouTube channel starting at 2:30 PM IST.

Expected features
Leaks and teasers suggest that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will not feature a larger display, as the Plus moniker typically implies. Instead, the focus seems to be on performance enhancements and other improvements. Here are the expected upgrades:

Chipset: The Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 7350 SoC, as confirmed by the company.

Front Camera: Upgraded to a 50MP shooter, while the rear sensors remain the same.

Battery and Charging: Maintains the 5,000mAh battery but adds support for 50W charging speed.

Design: The unique Glyph interface and LED design are expected to make a comeback but they will be limited, as seen on the 2a.

Despite these enhancements, the screen size is likely to remain the same at 6.7 inches, similar to the Phone 2a.

Pricing in India
With these upgrades, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is expected to be priced Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 more than the Phone 2a, placing it around Rs 25,000 in the Indian market. More details of the Phone 2a Plus will be revealed later today.

Related Articles

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jul 31, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement