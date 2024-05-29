Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition with red, yellow, blue colour accents launched in India; check price, other details

Nothing has launched a new colour variant of Nothing Phone 2(a) in India. This special edition comes with accents of blue, red and yellow colours while maintaining the transparent design language. Up till now, they were available in black and white colour variants. According to Nothing, the company has already used yellow in new Ear (a), red in earbuds and blue in Phone (2) Blue. However, this is the first time that the company is releasing a device with three colours.

As per a statement by Adam Bates, Design Director at Nothing, “We are very happy to unveil Phone (2a) Special Edition. The first product to explore our palette of the primary colours; red, blue and yellow. Its overall aesthetic references some of our design heroes from the past, whilst creating a new expression for a smartphone. Elevating a functional device into a striking piece of art."

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition price, sale offers

Nothing Phone 2a is launched in one storage variant in India. The 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is launched at Rs 27,999. It will be available for purchase in limited quantities starting June 5 on Flipkart.

As for the sale offers, buyers will get Rs 1,000 instant discount on bank cards during the first sale.



In addition to this, Nothing Phone 2a has three more storage options. The base model is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 23,999. The variants with 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are available at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

Phone (2a) Special Edition | 5 Jun, 5 PM available on Flipkart.



A story of colour, told through our most powerfully unique smartphone yet.

At the very core of Nothing is transparency. This idea of distilling things down to their most basic, yet beautiful form. If we apply this… pic.twitter.com/aRQFz7wEex — Nothing India (@nothingindia) May 29, 2024

Nothing Phone 2a specifications

Nothing Phone 2a runs on the latest Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5, promising three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. Its 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, offers good visuals with HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual 50-megapixel camera setup. Meanwhile, the 16-megapixel selfie camera ensures crisp and clear self-portraits. Connectivity options abound, including 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC, catering to the needs of modern users.

The Nothing Phone 2a also comes with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W fast charging for extended usage. Moreover, the device introduces the Glyph Interface, allowing users to customise lighting effects.

