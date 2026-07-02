Nothing unveils Phone 4b RCB Edition with unique red colour variant: All details

Nothing is launching its first-ever b-series models, the Nothing Phone 4b, in India on July 7, 2026. Just ahead of its official debut, the UK-based smartphone giant has revealed the Phone 4b RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Edition, a limited-edition collectable smartphone to celebrate the two back-to-back IPL wins.

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The smartphone is built for “die-hard RCB fans,” and launches as Nothing’s “most exclusive drop,” as per the brand. Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder and India President, Nothing said, “Our partnership with RCB has brought together two communities that share the same ambition to challenge convention and build something people genuinely care about.”

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“The Phone (4b) RCB Edition is our way of celebrating RCB's historic championship victory, our incredible journey together, and giving our community something truly special.”

Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition

The Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition flaunts a deep red colour matching the jersey colour of the IPL team RCB. On the rear panel, we can also see the RCB logo, placed right at the centre. However, the design of the Phone 4b remains the same with an expanded camera deco, dual camera setup, Glyph Bar, and a new metallic strip design.

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The RCB Edition will officially be launched on July 7, 2026, in India, and sales will start on the same day as launch.

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Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition sale and availability

The Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition sale will go live for just one day, as it is a limited-edition collectable smartphone. It will be available to purchase on 7 July 2026, at an exclusive drop at the Nothing Bengaluru Store. The sale door will open at 4 PM IST.

Nothing also revealed that the purchase will be on a first-come, first-served basis, highlighting that they may have the device in limited quantities.