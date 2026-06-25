Nothing Phone 4b design revealed ahead of July 7 launch: Know what it offers

Nothing is transitioning from its mid-range ‘a ’ series to ‘b’ series phones, bringing a notable shift in its strategy as the company looks to evolve its product lineup. Next month, the London-based smartphone brand has confirmed to launch Nothing Phone 4b, and after days of teasing the product, it has officially revealed the design and launch date. Here’s what the Nothing Phone 4b will look like during launch.

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Must read: Is Nothing preparing to launch new ‘b’ series smartphone? Here’s what cryptic teaser means

Nothing Phone 4b launch

Nothing today has unveiled the design of Phone 4b, which is said to be “the first device in a brand-new series.” The company claims to bring a refined unibody design for the smartphone with the expressive Glyph Bar, similar to the Phone 4a model. However, it flaunts a new blue colour, but we expect more colour options to be revealed during the launch.

In addition, the Nothing Phone 4b comes with its signature transparent design on the rear panel, housing a dual camera setup, including an expanded camera deco. Nothing said that the phone is “Designed for a new generation of users, Phone (4b) balances bold personality with everyday practicality.”

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While it maintains a transparent design, it also showcases a familiar design similar to its CMF Phones. However, it looks refreshed, youth-centric, and very Nothing.

Must read: Nothing Phone 4a review: The perfect mid-range balance

The Nothing Phone 4b is set to launch globally on July 7, 2026.

Nothing Phone 4b: What to expect

The Nothing Phone 4b is expected to feature a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Reports suggest that it could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 paired with Adreno 810 GPU. It may offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is confirmed to feature a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It could power a 5000mAh battery that may support 33W fast charging.