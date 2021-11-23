NPCI Bharat BillPay onboards Tata Power on ClickPay to facilitate automated electricity bill payments

NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has partnered with India's largest integrated power utility Tata Power on ClickPay. Tata Power is the first power company to go live on the newly launched platform.

After the tie-up, ClickPay, which is Bharat BillPay's marquee offering, will enable Tata Power customers to make monthly electricity bill payments.

Tata Power customers will now get the facility of automated electricity bill payments. A statement said Tata Power will generate the ClickPay link and share it with customers, which will redirect them to the payment page comprising payment details.

With this two-step process, customers will be able to pay the bills without putting the bill amount or remembering bill payment dates.

Ramesh Subramanyam, Chief Finance Officer, Tata Power said Tata Power (Mumbai) is the first electricity Biller to go live on NBBL ClickPay. "NPCI has always been very thoughtful on the innovation front and comes up with new customer-friendly payment options. Looking forward to being a part of more such innovative projects from NPCI in future."

Nilesh Kane, Chief Distribution (Mumbai Operations) Tata Power said it will facilitate over 7 lakh consumers of Tata Power (Mumbai).

NPCI Bharat BillPay CEO Noopur Chaturvedi said this partnership would benefit a large number of Tata Power customers in terms of seamless electricity bill payments. "The customers now also have the liberty to pay their monthly power bill with a few clicks, without the hassle of visiting the bill payment centre."

Incorporated in 2008, the NPCI is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. The NPCI has changed the way payments are made in India through a bouquet of retail payment products such as Bharat BillPay, RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) and others.

NPCI Bharat BillPay is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India. It is the one-stop solution to Billers for low-cost collections and offers 20,000+ billers across multiple banks and non-bank channels.

