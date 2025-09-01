Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang believes a 4-day workweek is possible thanks to AI, but...

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has suggested that artificial intelligence could accelerate a global shift to four-day work weeks, while also warning that the technology may leave people busier than ever.

Speaking on Fox Business Network’s The Claman Countdown, Huang compared the rise of AI to previous industrial revolutions that permanently reshaped societies and working lives. “Every industrial revolution leads to some change in social behaviour,” he said. “Probably a transition to four-day work weeks” could be one of them.

Huang argued that AI’s true power lies in completing time-intensive tasks almost instantly, creating space for new ideas and ventures. “I have to admit that I’m afraid to say that we are going to be busier in the future than now,” he said. “Most companies have more ideas than we know what to pursue. And so the more productive we are, the more opportunity we get to go pursue new ideas.”

On the impact of AI on employment, Huang struck a more optimistic note than some of his peers. While acknowledging that some roles may disappear, he said many new ones will be created, with every job ultimately reshaped by the technology.

Evidence of a shorter work week gaining traction is already emerging. Trials in the UK, US and Canada suggest employees can achieve the same output in 33–34 hours, with productivity rising by up to 24%. Companies reported burnout halved, staff turnover dropped, and sick days declined significantly. In the Netherlands, a 32-hour standard week is already common, with employers and employees resistant to any return to longer hours.

Huang’s comments come as Nvidia cements its position as the world’s most valuable company, with a market capitalisation of more than USD 4 trillion. The chipmaker recently posted USD 46.7 billion in quarterly earnings, fuelled by surging demand for its AI chips, including the new Blackwell Ultra (GB300) architecture. Huang has estimated that between USD 3 trillion and USD 4 trillion will be invested globally in AI infrastructure this decade.