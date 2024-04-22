Ola asked to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to Hyderabad man for driver’s misconduct

Ola is asked to pay Rs 1 lakh to one of its customer in compensation for misbehaviour of driver that resulted in cancellation of the ride midway. As per a report by Times of India, Jabez Samuel, a Hyderabad-based man, filed a complaint reporting issues like unclean car, refusal to turn on AC by the driver and rude behaviour.

He, along with his wife and helper, booked an Ola cab for four hours to visit multiple places for personal work. They noticed that the cab was unclean and there was a foul smell. They asked the driver to turn on the AC, but he refused and behaved rudely with them. After just 4-5km, the driver asked all the three riders to get out of the cab. Hence, they had to get down the car.

Later Samuel sent an email to the customer care about his experience during the trip. Despite the complaint, he kept getting multiple calls from the company to clear the bill of that particular ride. After explaining the issue several times, Samuel decided to pay off the bill. However, he then put up a complaint for refund and compensation for the mental torture he suffered because of the driver.

To this, Ola stated that the case should be dismissed as it failed to include the name of the driver in question. The company also added that Ola is an internet-based company and cannot be held responsible for thousands of drivers it has onboard.

However, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission III, Hyderabad stated that the action of the driver is deficiency of service and unfair trade practice. The court ordered for a refund, compensation of Rs 1 lakh and an additional cost of Rs 5,000.

Tech Today has reached out to Ola for a comment, but they refused to comment on the matter.

Uber Fraud

In another instance, a Delhi man was recently duped by an Uber driver who showed the wrong screenshot to the rider, demanding double the actual price of the ride. However, suspecting foul play, the man took a photo of the driver's phone screen and later contacted Uber's customer support.

Another case of driver misbehaviour took place with a Bengaluru techie who was travelling in an Uber cab with his friend. He was asked to leave the cab after he told the driver not to speak on loudspeaker on his mobile phone.

