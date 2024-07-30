Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal teases new electric motorcycle ahead of August 15th unveiling; watch video

Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric, shared a short three-second video on social media, hinting at a new electric motorcycle. This video has attracted a lot of attention and led to speculation that the motorcycle might be unveiled on August 15th.

The teaser video shared by Aggarwal is brief and doesn't reveal much about the motorcycle. The caption "Taking a test ride" with a winking smiley suggests secrecy and excitement. Visible features include skinny tyres, indicating a budget-friendly model aimed at a wider audience. The motorcycle appears to be of the street fighter genre, with a wide handlebar and a sporty stance, and it has LED headlights.

An earlier teaser showed the battery pack, circuitry, control units, and a mid-mounted motor with a chain drive on a double cradle frame. Ola had previously showcased four electric motorcycle concepts: M1 Cyber Racer, M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure, and Diamond Head. The new teaser might be hinting at the M1 Cyber Racer, a roadster-style motorcycle.

Ola Electric is already a leader in India's electric two-wheeler market. In June 2024, the company sold around 37,000 units, leading the segment. Ola has been very successful with its S1 range of electric scooters and now aims to achieve similar success with electric motorcycles.

Ola has also filed design patents for two roadster-style motorcycles in India. The teased motorcycle might be one of these patented designs. Additionally, the teasers might be part of a strategy to generate excitement around Ola's upcoming IPO, which is scheduled for August 2nd.