Ola Electric unveils made in India 4680 'Bharat' battery cell; CEO Bhavish Aggarwal promises 'faster charging, more energy storage'

In a further boost to India's EV ambitions, Ola Electric Chairman and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal unveiled the "Bharat" battery cell, an indigenous 4680 cell developed by Ola Electric. Claiming over 70 patents related to this technology, Aggarwal proudly stated, "we didn't import the tech, we built it ourselves."

The company announced integration of its own cells in its electric vehicles starting Q1 FY26, giving it a strong competitive edge with highly efficient cost structures. The cell is currently under trial production at Ola’s Gigafactory.

This cell has a unique technology capability, wherein lithium-ion cell packs possess five times more energy (275 Wh/kg) than the 2170 form-factor cells which are currently being used extensively in automobile applications. The cell has a wider operating window (10-700C), a longer life with more than 1,000 charge cycles, and better fast-charging capabilities with a 50% charge guaranteed in 13 minutes.

The development of the Bharat cell marks a significant step towards self-reliance in battery technology for India's electric vehicle industry. This indigenous innovation aligns with the government's push for local manufacturing and technological advancements.

Ola Electric is also set to disrupt the Indian motorcycle market with the launch of its electric motorcycle portfolio. Aggarwal announced it during the Ola Sankalp annual flagship event today, coinciding with India's Independence Day.

Aggarwal highlighted the importance of the motorcycle segment for EV adoption in India, stating that it accounts for about two-thirds of the overall industry volume. This strategic move positions Ola Electric to capture a significant share of the rapidly growing electric vehicle market.

Ola Electric has already established a strong presence in the electric scooter market with its S1 and S1 Pro models. The launch of electric motorcycles will further diversify its product offerings, catering to a wider range of consumer preferences and needs.