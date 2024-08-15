Mahindra Thar Roxx 5-door launched in India: Check price, interior design, features and more

Mahindra has officially launched the highly anticipated Thar Roxx, the five-door version of its iconic off-road SUV, in India. With prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh for the petrol and Rs 13.99 lakh for the diesel (ex-showroom) in the 4x2 MX variant, the Thar Roxx combines the rugged capabilities of its three-door sibling with added practicality for everyday use.

Powerful Engine Options

Under the hood, the Thar Roxx offers a choice of two robust engines:

2.0-litre mStallion Turbo-petrol: Delivers 160bhp and 330Nm of torque.

2.2-litre mHawk Diesel: Generates 150bhp and 330Nm of torque.

Both engines are available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Rugged Yet Refined Design

The Thar Roxx maintains the iconic boxy silhouette of the Thar while incorporating design updates such as:

New grille design

C-shaped LED daytime running lights

Projector headlamps

Circular fog lights

Dual-tone alloy wheels

Rear-door-mounted handles

Rectangular LED taillights

Tailgate-mounted spare wheel

Modern Interior with Enhanced Comfort

Inside, the Thar Roxx offers a more refined and feature-rich cabin:

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Fully digital colour instrument cluster

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

Automatic climate control

Rear AC vents

Dual-tone upholstery

Competitive Landscape

While traditionally seen as an off-roader, the five-door Thar Roxx will compete with a range of SUVs in the Indian market, including:

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Honda Elevate

MG Astor

Maruti Grand Vitara

Toyota Hyryder