scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Mahindra Thar Roxx 5-door launched in India: Check price, interior design, features and more

Feedback

Mahindra Thar Roxx 5-door launched in India: Check price, interior design, features and more

The Thar Roxx combines the rugged capabilities of its three-door sibling with added practicality for everyday use.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Mahindra Thar ROXX Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra has officially launched the highly anticipated Thar Roxx, the five-door version of its iconic off-road SUV, in India. With prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh for the petrol and Rs 13.99 lakh for the diesel (ex-showroom) in the 4x2 MX variant, the Thar Roxx combines the rugged capabilities of its three-door sibling with added practicality for everyday use.

Related Articles

Powerful Engine Options

Under the hood, the Thar Roxx offers a choice of two robust engines:

2.0-litre mStallion Turbo-petrol: Delivers 160bhp and 330Nm of torque.

2.2-litre mHawk Diesel: Generates 150bhp and 330Nm of torque.

Both engines are available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Rugged Yet Refined Design

The Thar Roxx maintains the iconic boxy silhouette of the Thar while incorporating design updates such as:

New grille design

C-shaped LED daytime running lights

Projector headlamps

Circular fog lights

Dual-tone alloy wheels

Rear-door-mounted handles

Rectangular LED taillights

Tailgate-mounted spare wheel

Modern Interior with Enhanced Comfort

Inside, the Thar Roxx offers a more refined and feature-rich cabin:

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Fully digital colour instrument cluster

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

Automatic climate control

Rear AC vents

Dual-tone upholstery

Competitive Landscape

While traditionally seen as an off-roader, the five-door Thar Roxx will compete with a range of SUVs in the Indian market, including:

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Honda Elevate

MG Astor

Maruti Grand Vitara

Toyota Hyryder

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Aug 15, 2024, 7:54 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement