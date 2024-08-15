Mahindra Thar Roxx 5-door launched in India: Check price, interior design, features and more

Mahindra has officially launched the highly anticipated Thar Roxx, the five-door version of its iconic off-road SUV, in India. With prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh for the petrol and Rs 13.99 lakh for the diesel (ex-showroom) in the 4x2 MX variant, the Thar Roxx combines the rugged capabilities of its three-door sibling with added practicality for everyday use.
Powerful Engine Options
Under the hood, the Thar Roxx offers a choice of two robust engines:
2.0-litre mStallion Turbo-petrol: Delivers 160bhp and 330Nm of torque.
2.2-litre mHawk Diesel: Generates 150bhp and 330Nm of torque.
Both engines are available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Rugged Yet Refined Design
The Thar Roxx maintains the iconic boxy silhouette of the Thar while incorporating design updates such as:
New grille design
C-shaped LED daytime running lights
Projector headlamps
Circular fog lights
Dual-tone alloy wheels
Rear-door-mounted handles
Rectangular LED taillights
Tailgate-mounted spare wheel
Modern Interior with Enhanced Comfort
Inside, the Thar Roxx offers a more refined and feature-rich cabin:
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Fully digital colour instrument cluster
Ventilated front seats
Panoramic sunroof
Automatic climate control
Rear AC vents
Dual-tone upholstery
Competitive Landscape
While traditionally seen as an off-roader, the five-door Thar Roxx will compete with a range of SUVs in the Indian market, including:
Hyundai Creta
Kia Seltos
Honda Elevate
MG Astor
Maruti Grand Vitara
Toyota Hyryder
