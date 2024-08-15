Ola Electric unveils 'Roadster Series' motorcycles; here's all you need to know about Roadster, Roadster X, Roadster Pro

Ola Electric has unveiled the much-awaited 'Roadster Series' motorcycles at their flagship annual event Sankalp 2024. There will be multiple bikes launched under the series.

Speaking at the event, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CMD, Ola Electric, said, “Today, 2/3rd of India’s 2W market consists of motorcycles, and with Ola’s entry into this segment, EV penetration is poised to further accelerate in the Indian 2W segment. We have already been successful in accelerating the EV adoption in the scooter segment, and with our futuristic portfolio of products, we are now focused on supercharging the EV penetration through our motorcycles. Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India.”

Roadster Series

The Roadster X is part of the entry-level segment. With a peak motor output of 11 kW, Roadster X is the fastest electric motorcycle in the segment. Available in 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh battery variants, the Roadster X clocks 0-40 kmph in 2.8 seconds (for the 4.5 kWh variant). It has a maximum speed of 124 kmph and offers a range of 200 km (top variant). Roadster X comes with an efficient Combi Braking System (CBS) with disk brakes at the front with advanced brake by wire technology. The motorcycle also features Sports, Normal, and Eco riding modes. Featuring a 4.3-inch LCD segment display powered by MoveOS 5, the Roadster X offers a wide range of digital tech features such as Ola Maps Navigation (Turn by Turn), advanced regen, cruise control, Riding Modes, DIY Mode, TPMS alerts, OTA updates and more. The motorcycle comes with Digital Key Unlock and Ola Electric App connectivity as well.

The Roadster promises to be the fastest motorcycle in the commuter segment powered by a 13 KW motor. Available in 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh battery variants, it cruises from 0-40 kmph in just 2 seconds (6 kWh). The motorcycle has a top speed of 126 kmph and offers a best-in-segment range of 248 km. Riders can switch between four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco. Powered by MoveOS 5, the Roadster sports a segment-first 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen and comes loaded with smart features such as proximity unlock, cruise control, party mode, tamper alert, along with AI-powered features such as Krutrim Assistant, smartwatch app, road trip planner. The motorcycle gets disc brakes at the front and the rear, supported by advanced single-channel ABS with sophisticated cornering ABS and brake-by-wire technology.

Roadster Pro pushes performance and technology to newer heights. Powered by a motor with a peak power output of 52 kW and 105 Nm torque, the 16 kWh variant of the motorcycle accelerates from 0-40 kmph in just 1.2 sec, 0-60 kmph in 1.9 seconds and clocks a top speed of 194 kmph. The massive 16 kWh battery has an IDC-certified range of 579 km, making it not only the fastest but also the most efficient motorcycle in the segment. The Roadster Pro sports a 10-inch TFT touchscreen, USD (upside down) forks, two-channel switchable ABS with disc brakes at the front and the rear. The futuristic motorcycle has four riding modes (Hyper, Sport, Normal, and Eco) and two DIY modes.

Pricing & Delivery Timeline

Reservation of all Roadster variants starts on August 15, 2024.

Model Battery Price Reservation Delivery Roadster X 2.5 kWh Rs 74,999 Begins today Q4 FY25 3.5 kWh Rs 84,999 4.5 kWh Rs 99,999 Roadster 3.5 kWh Rs 1,04,999 Begins today Q4 FY25 4.5 kWh Rs 1,19,999 6 kWh Rs 1,39,999 Roadster Pro 8 kWh Rs 1,99,999 Begins today Q4 FY26 16 kWh Rs 2,49,999

Ola Electric will offer an industry-first 8-year battery warranty for its entire motorcycle portfolio.

With the upcoming MoveOS 5 update, the Roadster Pro offers best-in-class digital tech features including ADAS, three-level traction control, integrated ride modes (Race, Urban, Rain & Off-road), access controls (geofencing, timefencing, modefencing) among many other features. The Roadster Pro will also have advanced race-track features such as Race Mode, Anti-Wheely, and Stoppie modes with MoveOS 6.