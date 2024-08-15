Ola unveils ambitious plans around AI, EV fleet, Ola Share, loyalty program, automated warehousing and more

Ola Cabs, known for its ride-hailing services, is expanding its vision to transform India's digital commerce landscape under the banner of Ola Consumer. At its Sankalp 2024 event, the company announced a series of initiatives focused on accessibility, affordability, efficiency, and sustainability.

ONDC Partnership

Ola Consumer is partnering with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to democratise commerce in India. The company has already seen success with its pilot program for food and grocery on ONDC in Bengaluru and plans to introduce more categories soon. To support this ecosystem, Ola will offer one year of free access to its Krutrim Cloud platform for ONDC suppliers and D2C brands.

Technology-Driven Innovations

AI Shopping Co-Pilot: Ola is introducing an AI-powered shopping assistant that promises a personalised and interactive experience. This conversational AI tool will integrate with social media and other apps to provide seamless shopping across platforms.

Electric Logistics: Committed to sustainable practices, Ola plans to electrify its delivery fleet, aiming to deploy 1 lakh 2W EVs in the next two years. This initiative will reduce logistics costs and contribute to environmental sustainability.

Automated Warehousing: Ola is investing in fully automated dark stores and fulfilment centres to optimise its supply chain. Partnerships with major FMCG brands like ITC and Marico will ensure efficient warehousing operations.

Ola Consumer is making credit more accessible with the launch of Ola Credit, offering personal loans through a fully digitised process in partnership with Tata Capital and Incred. Additionally, Ola Pay will enable users to make UPI payments for rides, food, and groceries within the Ola app.

Elevating Ride-Hailing Experience

Ola is enhancing its core ride-hailing service with:

Expanded EV Fleet: Deployment of 1 lakh 2W EVs over the next two years.

Ola Share: An affordable ride-sharing option for peak hours and high-demand routes.

Ola Loyalty Program: Rewards users for every transaction on the Ola platform across mobility, e-commerce, and logistics services.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of Ola Consumer, stated: "India is one of the fastest growing digital economies and we are already living in the future, a future where AI, electric mobility, and technologies are converging to create a commerce ecosystem that is uniquely Indian yet globally competitive. At Ola Consumer, our aim is to ensure that every consumer has access to the best products and services without barriers of traditional commerce. To further this goal, in the last six months, we have progressed beyond mobility and powered Ola Consumer with technology innovations, redefining commerce for India while delivering more value to our consumers, with a fair and efficient ecosystem. We are proud to serve India at scale and continue to do so with Indigenous technologies being at the heart of this transformation."