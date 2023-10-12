Oppo Find N3 Flip with Dimensity 9200 SoC launched in India: Check price, sale offers

Oppo has launched yet another flip phone called Oppo Find N3 Flip in India today. This flip phone is the third generation of flip phones by the company. Oppo Find N3 Flip competes with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Tecno Phantom V Flip and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in India. Oppo claims that Oppo Find N3 Flip is the first flip phone to come with a triple rear camera setup.

Oppo Find N3 Flip India price, offers

Oppo Find N3 Flip comes in one single variant that offers 12 GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 94,999. It comes in Cream Gold and Sleek Black colour options. The smartphone will go on sale in India on October 22 at 6pm on Flipkart.

As a part of the introductory offer, customers will get up to Rs 12,000 instant cashback on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards. The company has also announced that customers exchanging their old Oppo device to buy this phone will get up to Rs 8,000 exchange bonus.

Consumer will also get a one-time screen replacement up to 6 months from the date of purchase. This offer valid on purchases till October 29, 2023.

Oppo Find N3 Flip specifications, features

Oppo Find N3 Flip features a 6.80-inch AMOLED primary display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a 3.26-inch cover display and has over 40 native cover screen apps. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC and offer 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It also comes with an alert slider.

In terms of camera, Oppo Find N3 Flip comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 32MP telephoto lens. It sports a 32MP front facing camera for selfie and video calls.

As for the battery, Oppo Find N3 Flip is equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

