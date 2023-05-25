OnePlus 11 special edition phone with a marble-like finish to launch in India

OnePlus is preparing to unveil a new special edition of its flagship device, the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey. As the name suggests, the unique selling point of this new model will be the texture on its back. This limited-edition variant will come in an off-white colour with marble texturing. OnePlus has not announced the launch date of the limited-edition flagship but has only said it is 'Coming soon'.

The OnePlus 11 was launched earlier this year. The new variant of the device will help the phone pick up sales after the entry of multiple flagship models from other manufacturers in the smartphone market.

The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey edition will most likely retain all the specifications from the standard variant. The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Buyers have the choice to opt for up to 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The new edition will most likely be sold with higher-end specs.

In terms of design of the standard version, the OnePlus 11 introduced a new rear panel design featuring a round camera island that houses all three camera lenses. The phone utilizes a glass-metal combination. The rear panel exhibits a satin-like finish for the standard variants, similar to that of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The new and upcoming Marble Odyssey version might feature a more smooth appearance.

Also read: Pixel 7A alternatives: OnePlus 11R, Samsung Galaxy A54, and more

The OnePlus 11 gets a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP 2X telephoto lens. Furthermore, it gets a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display featuring an LTPO3 panel. With a peak brightness of 1300 nits and support for Dolby Vision.

The battery capacity remains at 5000mAh and the OnePlus 11 offers 100W fast charging. The phone comes with a charging brick and a compatible cable included in the packaging.

Also read: OnePlus 11 launched in India at Rs 56,999; check offers, specifications, availability