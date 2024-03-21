OnePlus 12R now available in 8/256GB variant; see price and offers

OnePlus has revealed its latest addition to the OnePlus 12R lineup with a new storage capacity variant destined for the Indian market.

The freshly introduced variant boasts 8GB of LPDDR4X memory coupled with a spacious 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. This new configuration strategically fills the gap between the current 8/128GB model and the top-tier 16/256GB model, offering consumers a broader range of choices to suit their preferences.

Priced at Rs 42,999, the 8/256GB model sits neatly between its counterparts, the Rs 39,999 8/128GB variant and the Rs 45,999 16/256GB option.

Prospective buyers can mark their calendars for March 21, 12 PM IST, as the device will be available for purchase through multiple channels, including OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and various offline retail partner outlets.

Moreover, OnePlus sweetens the deal with enticing offers for this latest addition. Customers can enjoy complimentary OnePlus Buds Z2, along with an INR 1000 instant bank discount for ICICI and OneCard users, and a convenient 9-month no-cost EMI option.