OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact limited edition phone to go on sale today; check price, offers, other details

OnePlus has announced that the much-anticipated Open Sale of the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition will commence today at 12:00 PM. Anime and gaming enthusiasts can acquire this limited-edition smartphone through various channels including OnePlus's official website (OnePlus.in), the OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Experience stores across the country.

Design and Features

Designed as a homage to Keqing, a popular character from the beloved game Genshin Impact, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition comes in an Electro Violet colour scheme. This special edition phone is distinguished by its unique motifs and an Electro Element design, boasting an Electro Etching technique on the frame that highlights the name 'Keqing', creating a visual effect as it catches the light.

Beyond aesthetics, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition gets the same hardware as the standard OnePlus 12R. It introduces HyperRendering technology, a component of the Trinity Engine which the company claims will enhance game visuals with HDR graphics and realistic lighting effects. The gaming experience is further amplified by the phone's 1.5K 1-120Hz ProXDR Display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and supported by Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certification.

OnePlus claims the device is optimized for high-performance gaming, featuring reduced load times and an better touch response rate of 1000Hz. It gets RAM-Vita accelerator and 360-degree gaming antenna ensure. Gamers can enjoy extended play with the ability to run up to six apps simultaneously for 72 hours.

The phone also gets customized OxygenOS 14 with exclusive system icons, animations, and an Always-On Display, all based on the Genshin Impact universe.

Price and Offers



The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition will be available for purchase starting from Rs 49,999. Buyers can also benefit from a wide range of offers, including an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 when using OneCard, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000, the option of No-Cost EMI for up to 9 months, and OnePlus Easy Upgrades offering 35 per cent assured value at the end of 24 months. Additionally, customers who opt for Jio will enjoy benefits amounting to Rs 2250 over 15 months.