Elon Musk’s Twitter enters job search market as verified companies start listing jobs

Elon Musk’s Twitter is likely to compete with LinkedIn now. It might soon allow companies and organisations to post job listings on the micro-blogging site. The social media platform has already started rolling out this feature for some verified organisation accounts, reported TechCrunch. The listings will be placed under the profile bio of the company's Twitter account. This will help Twitter take on LinkedIn, which has an established professional network in the market.

An app researcher Nima Owji tweeted about the rumoured feature called ‘Twitter Hiring’. He suggests that Twitter will allow verified organisations to import all of their open jobs to the platform by connecting to a supported ATS or XML feed. This will allow them to add listings quickly.

#Twitter will let verified organizations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed! 🚀



"Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes." pic.twitter.com/TSVRdAoj3h — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) July 20, 2023

As per the screenshot shared, these company accounts can choose up to 5 postings as ‘Featured jobs’ that will appear as highlights directly on the profile page. When an applicant tap on these job posting, they are taken to the company site where they can see the details of the position and submit their applications.

Interestingly, Twitter has also created a new @TwitterHiring account but hasn’t tweeted from it yet.

This seems like a move towards Twitter becoming X – the everything app - that Elon Musk and the current Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino talked about earlier. Notably, the company has not yet announced the feature officially. It is unclear if this feature will make its way to all verified organisations or not.

Back in May, Musk had hinted about allowing job postings on the platform. Musk had tweeted “Interesting Idea. Maybe jobs too” when a user suggested that Twitter should implement dating features.

A company, WorkWeek, has already started using the feature. The company CEO Adam Ryan tweeted the screenshot of the listings, taking a dig at Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter-rival called Threads. He wrote, “While there is a ton of hype around Zuck copying and pasting another app, Elon's Twitter is shipping products that make a ton of sense. We just got access to posting jobs on our company page. Considering we've hired 20+ people from Twitter, this is a no-brainer.”

While there is a ton of hype around Zuck copying and pasting another app, Elon's Twitter is shipping products that make a ton of sense.



We just got access to posting jobs on our company page.



Considering we've hired 20+ people from Twitter, this is a no-brainer. pic.twitter.com/KcOaBvPNGb — Adam Ryan 🤝 (@AdamRy_n) July 6, 2023

