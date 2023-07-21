scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Elon Musk’s Twitter enters job search market as verified companies start listing jobs

Feedback

Elon Musk’s Twitter enters job search market as verified companies start listing jobs

The Twitter job posting access is now available for WorkWeek, confirmed the company CEO.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Elon Musk’s Twitter is likely to compete with LinkedIn now. Elon Musk’s Twitter is likely to compete with LinkedIn now.
SUMMARY
  • The listings will be placed under the profile bio of the company's Twitter account.
  • Company accounts can choose up to 5 postings as ‘Featured jobs’ that will appear as highlights directly on the profile page.
  • Twitter has also created a new @TwitterHiring account but hasn’t tweeted from it yet.

Elon Musk’s Twitter is likely to compete with LinkedIn now. It might soon allow companies and organisations to post job listings on the micro-blogging site. The social media platform has already started rolling out this feature for some verified organisation accounts, reported TechCrunch. The listings will be placed under the profile bio of the company's Twitter account. This will help Twitter take on LinkedIn, which has an established professional network in the market. 

Twitter Hiring

An app researcher Nima Owji tweeted about the rumoured feature called ‘Twitter Hiring’. He suggests that Twitter will allow verified organisations to import all of their open jobs to the platform by connecting to a supported ATS or XML feed. This will allow them to add listings quickly.

As per the screenshot shared, these company accounts can choose up to 5 postings as ‘Featured jobs’ that will appear as highlights directly on the profile page. When an applicant tap on these job posting, they are taken to the company site where they can see the details of the position and submit their applications.

Interestingly, Twitter has also created a new @TwitterHiring account but hasn’t tweeted from it yet.

This seems like a move towards Twitter becoming X – the everything app - that Elon Musk and the current Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino talked about earlier. Notably, the company has not yet announced the feature officially. It is unclear if this feature will make its way to all verified organisations or not.

Back in May, Musk had hinted about allowing job postings on the platform. Musk had tweeted “Interesting Idea. Maybe jobs too” when a user suggested that Twitter should implement dating features.

A company, WorkWeek, has already started using the feature. The company CEO Adam Ryan tweeted the screenshot of the listings, taking a dig at Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter-rival called Threads. He wrote, “While there is a ton of hype around Zuck copying and pasting another app, Elon's Twitter is shipping products that make a ton of sense. We just got access to posting jobs on our company page. Considering we've hired 20+ people from Twitter, this is a no-brainer.”

Also Read: 

Nothing Phone (2) to go on first open sale in India today: Check price, offers, specs

Netflix users can no longer share passwords with their friends: Should you be concerned?

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jul 21, 2023, 9:48 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement