OnePlus 13 launch date confirmed by company; check leaked specs, other details

OnePlus is set to launch its latest flagship smartphone series, the OnePlus 13 Series, along with an updated version of its earbuds, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, on January 7, 2025. This launch coincides with the brand's 11th anniversary. OnePlus has already revealed the design of the upcoming flagship device.

This time around, OnePlus' flagship will feature a sleeker design with a camera layout inspired by the golden ratio. Customers can choose from three new colours. Midnight Ocean, the company claims, is the first phone to use micro-fibre vegan leather. Arctic Dawn is the second colourway which includes surface-based glass coating which the brand claims will provide a fingerprint-resistant finish. Black Eclipse is the third colourway. The phone also gets IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance to water, dust, and scratches.

The global version of the OnePlus 13 is expected to match the specifications of its Chinese counterpart. In China, the OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

The OnePlus 13 also comes with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom. For selfies, the phone houses a 32MP front camera. Backed by a 6,000mAh battery, the device supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The global version of the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform. The OnePlus 13 will come with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone. The phone will come with OxygenOS 15 out of the box. Key features include Intelligent Search, which allows file searching using natural prompts without needing to open each file, and AI Photography Tools.

The launch event will also showcase the new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in a new Sapphire Blue colour, designed to complement the OnePlus 13's Midnight Ocean variant. OnePlus is also introducing AI Translation, which will integrate with the OnePlus 13 Series.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be on the pricier side. Last year, the OnePlus 12 was introduced at Rs 64,999. OnePlus could either launch the new flagship at the same price or higher. However, launch offers and bank deals could reduce the price for buyers.