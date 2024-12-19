OnePlus reveals design, features of OnePlus 13R; phone to get slim design, large battery

OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus 13R, the latest addition to its OnePlus 13 Series, ahead of its global launch on 7 January 2025. According to the company, the new smartphone will come with a slim design, and still have a large battery. Additionally, the phone will get a better camera.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13R features a 6,000mAh battery within an 8mm-thick body. It is offered in two colours, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail, with a design, OnePlus claims, is inspired by natural patterns. The device is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and back, along with an aluminium frame for durability. The camera module is arranged using the golden ratio, similar to the OnePlus 13. In terms of design, the phone looks similar to the OnePlus 13, with the flatter sides and the prominent camera island.

Related Articles

What is missing is the Hasselblad branding, which is exclusive to the OnePlus 13. However, the number of cameras are the same. Both devices in the OnePlus 13 Series are equipped with triple-camera setups.

The global launch of the OnePlus 13 and 13R is scheduled for 7 January 2025. During the same event, OnePlus will introduce a Sapphire Blue colour variant for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. The earbuds will feature touch controls and improved noise cancellation. Additionally, OnePlus has announced an AI Translation feature for the Buds Pro 3, which will integrate with the OnePlus 13 Series.

OnePlus 13 specs and other details

OnePlus 13 flagship will be available in three colour options: Midnight Ocean, which uses microfibre vegan leather; Arctic Dawn, featuring a glass coating claimed to resist fingerprints; and Black Eclipse, with a standard finish. The phone is certified with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water, dust, and scratch resistance.

The global version of the OnePlus 13 is expected to have the same specifications as the Chinese variant. It features a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

The phone includes a triple rear camera system, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom. The front camera is a 32MP sensor.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the OnePlus 13 will offer up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The phone will run on OxygenOS 15, which includes features like Intelligent Search, allowing file searches using natural prompts, and AI Photography Tools to enhance image quality. Pricing and regional availability details are expected at the global launch event.