Why OnePlus 8T will be cheaper for existing OnePlus 6T, 7 users

OnePlus is coming up with the much-awaited upgrade for its OnePlus8 series phones -- OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone -- on October 14. Touted as the first global smartphone that'll be powered by the newest operating system Android 11 after Google Pixel phones, OnePlus 8T will come with many firsts -- whopping 12 GM RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Soc processor, AMOLED panel with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz, among others.

As the launch date for OnePlus 8T comes closer, OnePlus fans and those who own previous variants like OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7 series have a chance to be a part of OnePlus 8 series. Those planning to upgrade their OnePlus phones to the latest OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will not only get exciting exchange offers but will also be able to cut cost further if they buy via credit card companies that have tie-ups with Amazon.

Ahead of Amazon India's Great Indian Festival Sale, the e-commerce giant is offering exchange worth Rs 10,000 on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones for 6GB RAM+128GB, 8GB RAM+128GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. Amazon's other offers like 'No cost EMI' option and flat Rs 3,000 instant discount with ICICI credit cards, credit card EMI and debit card EMI transactions will reduce the smartphone price significantly.

OnePlus 8 is currently priced at Rs 41,999, while OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 59,999 on Amazon. If the existing OnePlus users go for OnePlus 8, and after applying exchange offer and Rs 3,000 instant discount with ICICI credit card, the prices would reduce to well under Rs 30,000. Those buying OnePlus 8 Pro will get it for around Rs 47,000.

While Amazon is yet to reveal the OnePlus 8T price and whether there will be any exchange offers, it typically does give out options to return old phones and buy new ones. That will also reduce the price of OnePlus 8T smartphones for the existing OnePlus users.

OnePlus 6T, which was launched on October 29, 2018, was one of best-selling smartphones from OnePlus because of its incremental updates such as in-display fingerprint sensor, a bigger display, a smaller notch, smart boost, increased battery capacity, night mode in camera and more. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro were launched on May 14, 2019. It was for the first time since OnePlus 3 that the Chinese company launched two smartphones at the same time.

Let's have a look at key specifications of OnePlus 8 series smartphones and the upcoming OnePlus 8T:

OnePlus 8 series:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

Both the OnePlus 8 and Pro came in 8GB variant and 12GB variant.

OnePlus 8 Pro has DDR5 memory and OnePlus 8 DDR4

Both are available in 128GB and 256GB variants

OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch screen and OnePlus 8 with

6.55-inch screen

OnePlus 8 Pro have four cameras at the back -- 48-megapixel primary

camera, paired with an F1.78 lens

Ultra-wide-angle camera,3X zoom telephoto camera and 5-megapixel

sensor camera with colour filter. OnePlus 8 has three rear cameras.

Both had 16-MP front camera with F2.4 lens and ran on Oxygen

OS-based Android 10

OnePlus 8 was loaded with 4,300 mAh battery and Pro with 4,510

mAh battery

OnePlus 8 Pro also had a wireless charging option.

OnePlus 8T:

OnePlus 8T could be first global smartphone to be powered by

Android 11 after Google Pixel

OnePlus 8T could be powered by 12 GM RAM

The smartphone will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Soc processor,

also called Kona

AMOLED panel with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz

New 2.5D flexible glass for a better and brighter display

Other features are A+ rating from Display Mate;100% DCI-P3 colour

space coverage; HDR10+ support; up to 8,192 brightness levels

The new phone will have almost double charging speed. Warp Charge

