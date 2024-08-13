OnePlus Buds 3 Pro with vegan leather finish will launch in India on August 20: Expected specs, price

OnePlus has announced to launch OnePlus Buds 3 Pro TWS earbuds in India on August 20 at 6.30 pm IST. As per the official teaser, these pebble-shaped earbuds’ case with come with a vegan leather finish for the first time ever. OnePlus Buds 3 Pro will come with features like personalised audio profiles, fast charging, the latest audio codecs and strong noise cancellation.

OnePlus Buds 3 Pro expected India price

As per the tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus Buds 3 Pro is likely to come with a box price of Rs 13,999. OnePlus Buds 3 Pro will succeed OnePlus Buds 2 Pro and is available in India at Rs 8,499. The tipster hints that Buds 3 Pro will be priced closer to their predecessor that were launched in India at Rs 11,999.

OnePlus Buds 3 Pro expected specifications

The tipster also stated that the earbuds will come with a dual driver setup with an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter and support for the LHDC 5.0 codec. They are likely to offer up to 50dB of noise cancellation which is twice as clear conversations and voice calls when compared to OnePlus Buds 2 Pro.

In terms of battery, OnePlus Buds 3 Pro are expected to come with 43 hours of battery life with the case, 4 hours more than their predecessor. The earbuds are expected to offer 5 hours of battery life with just 10 minutes of charging time.

The tipster added that the upcoming earbuds are likely to come with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. It is rumoured to support Bluetooth version 5.4 that will offer ultra-low latency audio at 94 milliseconds.

OnePlus Independence Day sale deals on OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12 and more

OnePlus has announced Independence Day sale deals on its products including smartphones, tablets, earbuds and smartwatches. OnePlus Nord 4, and Nord 4 Lite are available at Rs 2,000 instant discount and OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available at Rs 3,000 discount. OnePlus’ foldable smartphone, OnePlus Open is available at Rs 20,000 instant discount via ICICI Bank cards.

OnePlus 12 is listed at a Rs 5,000 discount and buyers will get an additional instant discount of Rs 7,000.