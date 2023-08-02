OnePlus’ foldable smartphone launch event might get delayed: Here’s why

After Samsung and Motorola, OnePlus is also set to launch its foldable smartphone called OnePlus Open. Previously, it was expected to launch globally on August 29 in New York. However, fresh rumours suggest that the event has been delayed. Tipster Max Jambor posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealed that the OnePlus Open launch has been delayed.

Jambor stated that earlier, the company was planning to use BOE panels but because of some issue, OnePlus has decided to switch to Samsung instead, which has led to the delay. The new launch date has not been announced yet.

Open Launch got pushed back a bit, but no worries the delay is actually good in a way



Open was supposed to have a BOE screen but turns out it was 👎🏼 - new panels are from Samsung ✅



Stay tuned for an exciting device!

More to follow 🔜 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) August 1, 2023

As per a report by Omdia, the new Oppo Find N2 uses Samsung display on the inside and BOE display for the cover screen.

OnePlus Open expected specifications

OnePlus Open is likely to feature a 7.8-inch primary display and a 6.3-inch cover display. Both the displays might offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offer up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

In terms of camera, the outer display is likely to feature a 20MP front facing camera for selfies and video calls. The internal display is expected to sport a 32MP camera that sits in the top left corner.

OnePlus Open is expected to house a dual rear camera, which includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens.

As for the battery, the foldable smartphone might be equipped with a 4,800 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. It is likely to run on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 14.

The rumoured OnePlus foldable smartphone will compete against the newly Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5. Samsung’s new foldable smartphone is launched at a starting price of Rs 1,54,999 in India. Galaxy Z Fold5 comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 7.6-inch main screen, a 6.2-inch cover display, S Pen support, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 4,400 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

