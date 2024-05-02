Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Check latest deals, offers, discounts on OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi smartphones

Amazon India has commenced the Great Summer Sale today for the Prime members. This sale offers a range of discounts across various product categories, including smartphones and smart TVs among others. The sale will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members for the first 12 hours.The sale features notable discounts across several product categories. Here are some highlighted deals on smartphones and Smart TVs:

Smartphones:

OnePlus:

* Up to Rs 3,000 instant bank discount.

* No Cost EMI up to 12 months.

* OnePlus Nord CE 4 at Rs 22,999 with bank offers.

* Newly launched OnePlus 12R at Rs 37,999.

* First-time sale of OnePlus 11R at Rs 29,999.

Samsung:

* Up to Rs 6,000 instant bank discount.

* Samsung smartphones starting at Rs 9,499.

* Samsung M15 5G at Rs 10,999 after bank discounts.

* Offers on Samsung S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 5G, including up to 9 months No Cost EMI.

iQOO:

* Up to Rs 3,000 instant bank discount.

* iQOO Z7s 5G at Rs 13,999.

* iQOO Z7 Pro at a discounted price of Rs 20,999.

* iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G at Rs 29,999 after a discount.

* iQOO Z6 lite available for Rs 10,999.

Realme:

* Instant bank discounts up to Rs 2,740.

* Amazon coupon offers worth up to Rs 2,000.

* Realme Narzo 70 at Rs 14,999 after coupon.

* Narzo 70 Pro at Rs 17,999 including all offers.

* NARZO 70x 5G at Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi:

* Instant bank discounts up to Rs 5,000.

* Coupon offers up to Rs 200.

* Redmi 125G at Rs 9,999 after additional offer.

* Xiaomi 14 at Rs 64,999 with bank offer.

* Redmi 13C 5G at Rs 9,499 including coupon.

POCO:

* Smartphones starting at Rs 6,799.

* POCO M6 5G at Rs 8,299 including bank offer.

* POCO M6 Pro 5G at Rs 8,999 with coupon offer.

* POCO C65 at Rs 6,799.

Motorola:

* Motorola Razr series starting at Rs 44,999.

Tecno:

* Tecno smartphones starting at Rs 6,120.

* Tecno Pova 6 Pro available during the sale.

* Tecno Phantom V Fold at Rs 58,999.

LAVA:

* LAVA Storm 5G at Rs 10,999.

* Additional offers on other models like LAVA Agni 2 and LAVA Blaze 5G.

itel:

* itel S24 at Rs 9,999 after bank discount.

* Smartphones starting as low as Rs 6,119 with additional offers.



Additional Offers

* A 10 per cent instant discount for ICICI Bank cardholders.

* Extended finance options such as No-cost EMIs on various credit and debit cards, and Amazon Pay Later.



Savings for Business Customers

Amazon Business users can benefit from up to 28 per cent additional savings with GST invoices and up to 40% off on bulk purchases. The sale includes business-exclusive deals on over 10,000 products.